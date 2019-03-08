NOTICE pursuant to section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustees Act 1925

The Estate of Mrs Caroline Ruth Hooper (resident of 9 Watling Street, Thaxted, Essex CM6 2PE and Jorvic, Park Street, Thaxted, Essex CM6 2NE) give notice of her death on 28 January 2019.

The Estate of Mrs Caroline Ruth Hooper (resident of 9 Watling Street, Thaxted, Essex CM6 2PE and Jorvic, Park Street, Thaxted, Essex CM6 2NE) give notice of her death on 28 January 2019. The Executor, Mr Julian John Milton of Mill Hill Farmhouse, Cutlers Green, Thaxted, Essex CM6 2QF, herby gives NOTICE pursuant to section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustees Act 1925, that any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the above named Caroline Hooper is herby required to send in particulars in writing of his/her claim or interest to the Executor, as detailed above, and to send such particulars before 1 June 2019. After 1 June 2019 the Executor will distribute the estate among the persons entitled thereto having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice and will not, as respect the property so distributed, be liable to any person of whose claim they shall not then have had notice.