Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

NOTICE pursuant to section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustees Act 1925

PUBLISHED: 00:00 30 March 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

The Estate of Mrs Caroline Ruth Hooper (resident of 9 Watling Street, Thaxted, Essex CM6 2PE and Jorvic, Park Street, Thaxted, Essex CM6 2NE) give notice of her death on 28 January 2019.

NOTICE pursuant to section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustees Act 1925

The Estate of Mrs Caroline Ruth Hooper (resident of 9 Watling Street, Thaxted, Essex CM6 2PE and Jorvic, Park Street, Thaxted, Essex CM6 2NE) give notice of her death on 28 January 2019. The Executor, Mr Julian John Milton of Mill Hill Farmhouse, Cutlers Green, Thaxted, Essex CM6 2QF, herby gives NOTICE pursuant to section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustees Act 1925, that any person having a claim against or an interest in the estate of the above named Caroline Hooper is herby required to send in particulars in writing of his/her claim or interest to the Executor, as detailed above, and to send such particulars before 1 June 2019. After 1 June 2019 the Executor will distribute the estate among the persons entitled thereto having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice and will not, as respect the property so distributed, be liable to any person of whose claim they shall not then have had notice.

Most Read

New town centre police team for Saffron Walden

Essex Police has announced a new town centre police team for Saffron Walden.

Photos show Saffron Walden pubs which have closed in last 40 years

The Queen Elizabeth in Saffron Walden, now closed.

Full impact of school funding cuts revealed by head teachers

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo

Cafe launched in Dunmow for those who have suffered bereavement

St Clare's Hospice, in Hastingwood. Picture: ST CLARE

Saffron Walden leads Essex on ‘stop Brexit’ action - but MP says ‘country is run on elections, not petitions’

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

New town centre police team for Saffron Walden

Essex Police has announced a new town centre police team for Saffron Walden.

Photos show Saffron Walden pubs which have closed in last 40 years

The Queen Elizabeth in Saffron Walden, now closed.

Full impact of school funding cuts revealed by head teachers

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: Saffron Photo

Cafe launched in Dunmow for those who have suffered bereavement

St Clare's Hospice, in Hastingwood. Picture: ST CLARE

Saffron Walden leads Essex on ‘stop Brexit’ action - but MP says ‘country is run on elections, not petitions’

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Fans line the streets to pay their respects at funeral of Keith Flint

Floral tributes to Keith Flint were left outside the church ahead of the service. Picture: ARCHANT

NOTICE pursuant to section 27 (Deceased Estates) of the Trustees Act 1925

Public Notice

Airline collapses just days before move to London Stansted

Skúli Mogensen, chief executive and founder of WOW air: Picture: SIGURJAN RAGNAR

Uttlesford garden communities backed by Government funding

A garden community is planned next to Great Chesterford. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen made interim leader of Independent Group amid political party bid

South Cambs MP Heidi Allen has been named interim leader of The Independent Group. Picture: Archant
Drive 24