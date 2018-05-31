Multi-car crash on M11 on first Friday of 2020

Queues on the M11. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Several vehicles were involved in a collision on the motorway on the morning of Friday, January 3.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The multiple vehicle collision happened on the M11 between the Stansted and the Saffron Walden junctions.

Emergency services from both Saffron Walden and Stansted attended the scene.

A statement released by the Saffron Walden Fire Station on its Facebook page read: "This morning we attended a multi vehicle collision on the M11 between the Stansted and Saffron Walden junctions (8-9).

"Stansted crews arrived first and made the vehicles and area safe. Highways Agency traffic officers attended and cleared the damaged vehicles from the live lanes one and two.

"There was heavy congestion as a result of this collision approaching J9."

The firefighters also warned about the dangers of this period of the year, and issued advice to the public:

"Please slow down and drive with caution during inclement weather conditions."