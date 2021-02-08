Published: 5:00 PM February 8, 2021

Joanna and Charlotte Hancock spoke to 107 households to produce the 250-page album - Credit: Joanna Hancock

A mother and daughter from Littlebury have produced an album documenting how life in the parish changed during the first wave of the pandemic.

Joanna and Charlotte Hancock spoke to 107 households to produce the 250-page album of text and colour photos which updates the Parish of Littlebury Millennium Album.

It has been shared with Saffron Walden Museum's Community Archive, the Essex Record Office, and the Gibson Library.

Charlotte said: “During a very difficult time, it has been heartwarming to read how people have come together to support each other and our community and make the best of a bad situation.

"As a history student I have really enjoyed having the opportunity to record such relevant local history.

You may also want to watch:

"We would like to thank the Parish of Littlebury Millennium Society and all those who took part for their support for the project.”

To purchase a copy email Joanna at joanna.hancock@littlebury.org.uk

