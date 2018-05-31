Advanced search

Mum to teach toddlers science as it is marked countywide

PUBLISHED: 09:13 14 January 2020

A mother decided to take her home-based science teaching for toddlers and preschoolers a step further.

Sandra Beale has been holding free STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) lessons for 0-5 year olds at her home in Saffron Walden. Starting today, January 14, she will be including art and thus doing STEAM teaching at the Saffron Walden Museum as well. The decision comes as this year is the 'Essex year of STEAM', a year-long, county-wide celebration of the field.

She explained she will be including art because it is relevant to the activities: "I have been doing a lot of art during STEM."

Sandra will continue to do her free sessions at home on Monday mornings, and the lessons at the museum will be on a Tuesday every month for £2.

The next sessions are as follows: STEAM Building on February 11, STEAM Art and Century on March 12, STEAM Science on April 21, STEAM Music on May 12 and STEAM Science on June 9.

If you would like to find out more about the lessons, call or text Sandra on 07708 157 326.

