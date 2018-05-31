Murder investigation launched in Saffron Walden

Archant

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Tye Green, Saffron Walden.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have launched an appeal for information after they were called to a location in Wimbish, and a man was arrested in connection with the murder.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 6.30pm on Sunday 1 March, following a concern for welfare for a woman.

"Sadly, despite efforts from paramedics, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody."

Anyone with information can contact the Major Crime team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 969 of Sunday, March 1.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.