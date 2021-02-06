Published: 12:00 PM February 6, 2021

University of Cambridge Museums is holding its traditional 'Twilight' event for families online this year because of coronavirus restrictions.

During February half-term, UCM normally holds Twilight at the Museums for one evening - an after-hours event in which families can explore its collections by torch light and take part in activities.

This year, from February 15, UCM is instead providing 12 downloadable activity sheets, as well as extra crafts and games for families to try at home, via its Twilight webpage.

Families will be able to learn about the science of shadows through shadow puppets as well as try out a bit of star gazing, or even experiment with colour and recreate the northern lights.

There are also ideas so families can to help plan an ancient Roman evening at home.

Activity sheets and supporting craft resources can also be distributed to families who might not necessarily be able to access the programme online.

Bespoke activities have also been developed for families who have children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Susan Miller, Twilight at Home Coordinator, said: "Twilight at the Museums is one of the biggest family events in our museums’ annual calendar; an evening where our city and collections come to life with the buzz of families exploring by torchlight.

"While we might not be able to replicate that exact atmosphere, our museums have thought hard about the types of activity that families can enjoy safely that will still bring a bit of Twilight wonder into people’s homes.

"Although our buildings are presently closed to the public, we are still keen to find different ways of connecting audiences with our collections and ensuring that we continue to be a useful resource to our local communities."

Twilight at the Museums is delivered by the UCM as part of its Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation funding.

It is a programme of events and activities for families highlighting museums as places of enjoyment and exploration.

Currently, under lockdown restrictions, all University of Cambridge Museums are closed until further notice.

For more information visit:

www.museums.cam.ac.uk/twilight

