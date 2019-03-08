Advanced search

Jazz picnic hits the right notes for charity as funds are raised

PUBLISHED: 07:46 16 August 2019

Pure Rhythm performed at Accuro's jazz picnic. Picture: ACCURO

Pure Rhythm performed at Accuro's jazz picnic. Picture: ACCURO

A jazz picnic held at Bridge End Gardens in Saffron Walden raised more than £1,200 for a charity which supports disabled people.

The Diamond Ladies served refreshments at Accuro's jazz picnic. Picture: ACCURO

Local musicians performed at the event last month, which was organised by Accuro, a west Essex charity.

More than 100 people attended, with face painting for children and refreshments served by community group Diamond Ladies.

Musicians who performed included Joanna Eden, the Garden Youth Music Project and Pure Rhythm, with £1,235.80 raised.

Accuro's Tiwa Odukoya said: "This year's jazz picnic was a great success. We were so glad to spend the afternoon with regular community supporters and meet new faces that had not yet heard of our great charity. We are also very grateful for the local support we received from supermarkets, the scouts, Luxury Toilet Hire, Tim Atkinson's team from Fairycroft Arts Centre for their sound support and sponsors Amherst Homes and Saffron Walden Town Council."

Fun at Accuro's jazz picnic. Picture: ACCURO

Saffron Walden Deputy Town Mayor, Councillor Richard Freeman with The Diamond Ladies. Picture: ACCURO

Joanna Eden and John Byatt enjoying Accuro's jazz picnic. Picture: ACCURO

