Musician speaks of lockdown’s impact on gigs and artistic reinvention

James White. Photo: Mart's Arts Photography. Mart's Arts Photography

A Saffron Walden musician has spoken about how his life has been affected by the lockdown - in both negative and positive ways.

James White, a Saffron Walden musician, was in Copenhagen for a gig just 36 hours before Denmark shut its borders because of Covid-19.

Once he heard of the Danish lockdown from the UK, he knew almost immediately that his European tour would not take place this year.

He has been performing across Europe for the past four years – and this year he had the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium on his list.

“I was meant to be in Belgium for my birthday this week,” he said.

“Instead, I will spend it with my dog.

“I like flying across Europe and flying the flags of this town and I am gutted I couldn’t do it this year.”

Despite his passion for international performances, he is most heartbroken about a cancelled local concert with his band, James White & Insert Name Here.He said: “I am really gutted about missing Stortford Music Festival.

“I have waited ages to have a band with me and that would have been an event for us to show what we can do in front of thousands of people.”

He says one positive thing to come out of the current lockdown situation is how inspired he has been to see people doing live events online.

Moreover, he used the time spent at home to reflect on his music and reinvent it.

“I hope the people of Saffron Walden are ready to have a country vibe when we come out of this because I am going to need that.

“I think when all this is over I will come out as more of a country musician than before. But people can rest assured I am not going to start wearing a cowboy hat,” James said.

He also hopes the lockdown will prompt everyone to recognise the value of creativity. “I hope people can reflect on how integral art is to their lives.

“Everyone is sat at home watching TV, listening to music, so I hope they take a minute to acknowledge how important art is to keep us going.”