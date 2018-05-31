Advanced search

Musician takes a trip down Frambury Lane for VE Day

PUBLISHED: 16:11 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 12 May 2020

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

samanthabrannanphotography.com

A musician who lived in Newport for 30 years decided to go back to his home on Frambury Lane and make VE Day memorable for residents with limited access to entertainment.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Marc Salmon lost all his work since the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As a singer and a construction worker in his day job, he has been doing live performances on Facebook from his home near Linton, to keep boredom away.

Before the lockdown, Marc’s dad, Tony, used to come watch him sing at most of his gigs, but now Tony is missing out on his son’s music.

“I could sense the disappointment in his voice that he couldn’t watch me,” Marc said.

“He raised awareness to me that not everyone is technologically- and social media -minded, so I decided to sing for people who don’t have Facebook, who are vulnerable.”

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

He had sung in front of a care home in Dunmow a week before coming up with another idea – surprising his dad with a performance from his garden in Frambury Lane.

The whole street gathered in their front gardens to watch and, a few days later, he was asked by residents to come back and perform for VE Day.

Marc accepted the invitation and was joined by his one-year-old son, Harry, who “has a microphone in his hands wherever he goes”, according to his dad.

Frank and Jan Turner, who organised the event, said: “We are both retired and wanted to make VE Day a bit special.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

“Loads of people know Mark from around the village, being an ex-village boy, and we asked him to come do some singing.”

Jan added: “He can’t work much but he didn’t want to be paid by us, he just wanted all the profits to go to charity.

“We have never heard Mark singing before, he is a brilliant singer.”

Marc also entertained Gaces Acre and Reynolds Court in Newport.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

He asked residents to choose a local charity to support in the light of his performance. More than £530 was raised for Uttlesford Foodbank, as well as seven bags of food.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Items donated to Uttlesford Foodbank by Frambury Lane residents in Newport. Photo: Jan Turner.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

