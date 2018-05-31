Musicians wanted to play at bookshop
PUBLISHED: 08:41 06 January 2020
Local musicians who do not often have the chance to perform can do so this month at a bookshop in Saffron Walden.
Beyond Folk will take place at Hart's Books on Tuesday, January 14 from 7pm.
The music evening gives performers a chance to dust off their instruments and share their voices with a warm and intimate audience.
Paul Chinnock, event organiser, said: "It is hoped that one result will be future musical collaborations between the performers taking part. Audience participation is also welcome.
"Half a dozen local musicians have already signed up to perform this time around. A range of musical styles can be expected and entry will be free. Just come along!"
The event will only last 90 minutes, and require booking slots on a first-come-first-served basis. Should you want to play on the night, contact Paul before January 7 on paul_chinnock@btinternet.com.