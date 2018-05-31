Advanced search

Musicians wanted to play at bookshop

PUBLISHED: 08:41 06 January 2020

The event will take place at Hart's Books in Saffron Walden.

The event will take place at Hart's Books in Saffron Walden.

Archant

Local musicians who do not often have the chance to perform can do so this month at a bookshop in Saffron Walden.

Beyond Folk will take place at Hart's Books on Tuesday, January 14 from 7pm.

The music evening gives performers a chance to dust off their instruments and share their voices with a warm and intimate audience.

Paul Chinnock, event organiser, said: "It is hoped that one result will be future musical collaborations between the performers taking part. Audience participation is also welcome.

"Half a dozen local musicians have already signed up to perform this time around. A range of musical styles can be expected and entry will be free. Just come along!"

The event will only last 90 minutes, and require booking slots on a first-come-first-served basis. Should you want to play on the night, contact Paul before January 7 on paul_chinnock@btinternet.com.

