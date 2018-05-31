Nail salon nominated for prestigious award

Sophie's work has won a prestigious award. Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

A nail and lash technician based in Elsenham has been nominated for a prestigious national award for her work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophie Feddersen, who owns Sophie May - Nail and Lash Technician, has been shortlisted in the Nail Technician of the Year category at the 2020 English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Speaking after her nomination, Sophie said: "I'm absolutely over the moon to have been nominated, especially as I run my small business by myself from home.

"I can't thank my wonderful clients enough for voting for me, it means the world to be up for an award for doing something I love."

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 22 at the Belfry Hotel in Nottingham. Individuals, teams and salons all over England will be celebrated for their dedication to the hair and beauty industry.

Sophie May offers a number of services including acrylic nails, gel polish, pedicures, lash lifts and lash tints. For more information about the business, you can visit: www.facebook.com/smnailsandlashes or www.instagram.com/smnailsandlashes.