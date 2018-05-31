Advanced search

Nail salon nominated for prestigious award

PUBLISHED: 09:55 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:55 13 February 2020

Sophie's work has won a prestigious award. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Sophie's work has won a prestigious award. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Archant

A nail and lash technician based in Elsenham has been nominated for a prestigious national award for her work.

Sophie Feddersen, who owns Sophie May - Nail and Lash Technician, has been shortlisted in the Nail Technician of the Year category at the 2020 English Hair and Beauty Awards.

Speaking after her nomination, Sophie said: "I'm absolutely over the moon to have been nominated, especially as I run my small business by myself from home.

"I can't thank my wonderful clients enough for voting for me, it means the world to be up for an award for doing something I love."

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 22 at the Belfry Hotel in Nottingham. Individuals, teams and salons all over England will be celebrated for their dedication to the hair and beauty industry.

Sophie May offers a number of services including acrylic nails, gel polish, pedicures, lash lifts and lash tints. For more information about the business, you can visit: www.facebook.com/smnailsandlashes or www.instagram.com/smnailsandlashes.

Most Read

Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Teacher struck off after sex with former pupil

Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: Saffron Photo.

XL Mentoring project to transform lives in Saffron Walden

A Level Leisure Studies students Josh Jones, George Peasgood and Jack Skellam present a cheque for £1,000 to headteacher John Hartley and baptist minister John Goddard.

Police appeal after aggravated burglary in Thaxted

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Why Pirandello’s 1917 comedy about human nature still speaks to us today

Concerned neighbours - Lucrezia Baldo as Rosa and Elizabeth Donnelly as Signora Sirelli.

Most Read

Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

Teacher struck off after sex with former pupil

Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: Saffron Photo.

XL Mentoring project to transform lives in Saffron Walden

A Level Leisure Studies students Josh Jones, George Peasgood and Jack Skellam present a cheque for £1,000 to headteacher John Hartley and baptist minister John Goddard.

Police appeal after aggravated burglary in Thaxted

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Why Pirandello’s 1917 comedy about human nature still speaks to us today

Concerned neighbours - Lucrezia Baldo as Rosa and Elizabeth Donnelly as Signora Sirelli.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

New luxury care home set to open its doors

Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

School councillors on mission to change the world

The 1215 committee. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Nail salon nominated for prestigious award

Sophie's work has won a prestigious award. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Woman imprisoned after endangering aircraft

Chelmsford Crown Court.

Teacher struck off after sex with former pupil

Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: Saffron Photo.
Drive 24