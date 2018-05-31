Advanced search

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex thanks volunteers for their hard work in the community

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 June 2020

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst

Archant

VIDEO: The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex thanks volunteers during National Volunteers’ Week 2020

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex has paid tribute to volunteers during National Volunteers’ Week 2020 for their hard work, dedication and community spirit across the year, not just during the Covid-19 crisis.

Roger Hirst said that volunteers play a significant role, working with Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, and support projects such as the Restorative Justice and Mediation Service, Independent Custody Visiting and the Dog Welfare Scheme.

Addressing volunteers via YouTube, Mr Hirst said: “Without you we wouldn’t be able to provide the significant public services that help keep people safe, and even more importantly it is through volunteering and the work that you do that we create the communities we want to live in.

“You bring our services closer to people and create the community spirit that has shone so brightly in these difficult times.

“I’ve heard some amazing stories of how people across Essex have stepped up to volunteer their skills in different ways and those who have already been volunteering have been creative and offered their services to help people in different ways to ensure vital support and help is available to those who need it.”

Mr Hirst said that since last April, 40 Restorative Justice volunteers have logged over 900 hours of service and have completed 63 successful outcomes for cases they have been involved with.

He thanked PFCC volunteers working in restorative justice, custody visiting, dog welfare and those who volunteer for Essex Police and Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, as well as those who volunteer through a faith group to help those in need, and volunteers in Neighbourhood Watch and Community Speedwatch.

