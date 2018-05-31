School students in Stansted take part in National Writing Day as they continue to learn from home

Ellen Rankin, Year 8 at Forest Hall School, is involved in National Writing Day. Picture: Forest Hall School Forest Hall School

Students at Forest Hall School in Stansted are being challenged to take part in National Writing Day, an initiative delivered by arts and literacy organisations across the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The national event, on June 24, gives keen writers access to nine feature-length creative writing video tutorials as they continue to learn from home due to the coronavirus crisis.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Wedgbrow, English teacher, said: “We’ve had quite a few successes in the past with published mini-sagas and would like to now join a collaborative community of publishers, authors and educators with this initiative.”

Sarah Power, enrichment lead, said: “We, as a school, want our students to continue engaging with the curriculum and this is a fantastic opportunity for students to show off their writing skills.”

Pieces of work are being shared on Twitter by students under the hashtag #writefromhome and the school is sending certificates to those taking part.

Weekly tasks are being sent out by the school’s English department to get students writing during lockdown.