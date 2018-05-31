Advanced search

School students in Stansted take part in National Writing Day as they continue to learn from home

PUBLISHED: 11:57 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 15 June 2020

Ellen Rankin, Year 8 at Forest Hall School, is involved in National Writing Day. Picture: Forest Hall School

Ellen Rankin, Year 8 at Forest Hall School, is involved in National Writing Day. Picture: Forest Hall School

Forest Hall School

Students at Forest Hall School in Stansted are being challenged to take part in National Writing Day, an initiative delivered by arts and literacy organisations across the UK.

The national event, on June 24, gives keen writers access to nine feature-length creative writing video tutorials as they continue to learn from home due to the coronavirus crisis.

You may also want to watch:

Sarah Wedgbrow, English teacher, said: “We’ve had quite a few successes in the past with published mini-sagas and would like to now join a collaborative community of publishers, authors and educators with this initiative.”

Sarah Power, enrichment lead, said: “We, as a school, want our students to continue engaging with the curriculum and this is a fantastic opportunity for students to show off their writing skills.”

Pieces of work are being shared on Twitter by students under the hashtag #writefromhome and the school is sending certificates to those taking part.

Weekly tasks are being sent out by the school’s English department to get students writing during lockdown.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man charged with urinating by police hero memorial to appear in court

Saffron Walden business owners explain how they are looking forward to welcoming customers and what they’ve changed for customer safety as stores set to reopen on Monday as coronavirus lockdown regulations are relaxed

Julie Redfern of BID takes delivery of the hanging baskets in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Operation Sceptre: Police target road and rail networks in a countywide joint operation covering Essex, Kent and London to tackle drugs and serious crime

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

More grants for firms and charities from Uttlesford District Council - apply by June 21

Uttlesford District Council has government funding for business grants. Picture: ARCHANT

Celebration of 100 years since Marconi’s first broadcast - The Marconi celebrations are part of Essex 2020

Marconi engineer W T Ditcham. Picture: Chelmsford Museum Services

Most Read

Man charged with urinating by police hero memorial to appear in court

Saffron Walden business owners explain how they are looking forward to welcoming customers and what they’ve changed for customer safety as stores set to reopen on Monday as coronavirus lockdown regulations are relaxed

Julie Redfern of BID takes delivery of the hanging baskets in Saffron Walden. Picture: Celia Bartlett Photography

Operation Sceptre: Police target road and rail networks in a countywide joint operation covering Essex, Kent and London to tackle drugs and serious crime

Essex Police, Operation Sceptre lead Chief Inspector Lewis Basford. Picture: Essex Police

More grants for firms and charities from Uttlesford District Council - apply by June 21

Uttlesford District Council has government funding for business grants. Picture: ARCHANT

Celebration of 100 years since Marconi’s first broadcast - The Marconi celebrations are part of Essex 2020

Marconi engineer W T Ditcham. Picture: Chelmsford Museum Services

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

School students in Stansted take part in National Writing Day as they continue to learn from home

Ellen Rankin, Year 8 at Forest Hall School, is involved in National Writing Day. Picture: Forest Hall School

Man charged with urinating by police hero memorial to appear in court

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

American money buys PPE for British air ambulance crews

Dr Chris King in PPE. Picture: HERTS AND ESSEX AIR AMBULANCE

Essex: Domestic abuse protection scheme to be rolled out to schools

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst
Drive 24