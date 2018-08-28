Advanced search

Festive performers add sparkle to Christmas season

PUBLISHED: 08:05 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:05 20 December 2018

The Camels in the Ashdon Primary School Show

The Camels in the Ashdon Primary School Show

Archant

Children at schools around Uttlesford have been putting on Christmas shows this month.

The Judges... At Ashdon Primary SchoolThe Judges... At Ashdon Primary School

From traditional nativities to more modern interpretations, young performers have taken to stages in front of proud parents to show off their acting skills.

Pupils at Ashdon School recreated an edition of Strictly Come Dancing for their annual Christmas nativity, with dances on the theme of the Christmas story. They performed Lights, Camel, Action by Antony Corpus over two afternoons. The star of Bethlehem told her story through a disco song and dance, the camels danced Camel Funk and the innkeepers danced a tango.

Music director Sarah Clark said: “The play followed on from our Strictly day where all the children were taught some ballroom moves and you could see how much they all really enjoyed singing, dancing and entertaining the audience.”

At Thaxted Primary School, children presented Whoops-a-Daisy Angel, the story of a disorganised, but lovable angel who is chosen to show the way to Bethlehem.

Radwinter Primary School put on a traditional NativityRadwinter Primary School put on a traditional Nativity

At Radwinter School, pupils put on a tradition nativity play.

At St Mary’s Church of England School, the youngsters put on a carol concert, with pupils from Years 4 and 5 singing Silent Night in German but also had a reverse advent calendar with families bringing food to school to donate to Uttlesford Foodbank.

St Thomas More Catholic Primary, in Saffron Walden, presented The Christmas Jigsaw. The Christmas story comes to life as a bunch of children are chosen by the angel Gabriel to piece together the magical Christmas jigsaw. The last piece of the jigsaw being the smallest but meaning the biggest, the birth of Jesus.

