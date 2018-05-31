Advanced search

Nature-focused school receives educational recognition

PUBLISHED: 08:48 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:48 25 February 2020

Sarah Allington (right) and Heather Nedzynski (left) celebrate gaining FSA-recognised provider status. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Sarah Allington (right) and Heather Nedzynski (left) celebrate gaining FSA-recognised provider status. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

An Ashdon-based school group that provides young children with a space to learn and experience in nature has been recognised for its work.

Children enjoying the mud at Forest School. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.Children enjoying the mud at Forest School. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Nature of Learning, who offer sessions with a focus on connecting children aged one to nine to nature and the environment through activities such as tree climbing, stream play and lighting fires, is now an official Forest School provider.

Forest School education uses a specialised learning approach which aims to develop children's self-confidence and esteem through hands-on experience, typically in woodland or a natural environment with trees.

Speaking after the award, Sarah Allington, founder, said: "We are absolutely delighted that our Forest School sessions have been given Recognised Status by the Forest School Association (FSA).

"This achievement means such a lot to us as we strongly and passionately believe in what the FSA ethos and principles stand for, with children seen as valued and equal members of a community, firmly rooted in nature, in which we are all learning together."

