Published: 7:00 AM October 20, 2021

The NCTJ team exchanged their Newport head office for the Essex countryside to raise money for the Thomas Read bursary - Credit: NCTJ

Staff at a journalism training charity have raised more than £7,000 for a bursary for people with disabilities or long-term illnesses.

The National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) team left their head office in Newport and walked to Rickling Green to raise money for the Thomas Read bursary.

They have so-far raised £7,200 for the fund, which was set up after the death of journalist Thomas Read, a Sky News journalist, in 2015 when he was aged 25.

Thomas Read was one of around 8,000 people to carry the Olympic flame ahead of the London 2012 games - Credit: Supplied

Before joining Sky, Thomas studied Broadcast Journalism at Cardiff University.

He lived with cerebral palsy.

Joanne Butcher, NCTJ chief executive, said: "A celebration in our local area that raises funds for such a great cause and involves the special friends of the charity has been a highlight.

"It is a cause that has become very dear to us not least because it has helped its recipients overcome adversity to develop their journalism careers."

The NCTJ team raising money for the Thomas Read bursary - Credit: NCTJ

The Thomas Read bursary is awarded through the NCTJ's Journalism Diversity Fund (JDF), which helps people from socially and ethnically diverse backgrounds pay their course fees.

Melissa Osbourne, who has a chronic health condition, was awarded the Thomas Read bursary this month (October 2021) to study at Kingston University, London.

Melissa said: "I feel immensely fortunate to be awarded this bursary.

"As a journalist with a disability, having this support will help me to achieve my career goals and will provide me with opportunities that I have always dreamt of having!”

More information about the JDF is online: https://www.journalismdiversityfund.com/

To help fundraise, visit: https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/turn-out-for-thomas-2021