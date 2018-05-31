Gallery

Neighbours react to Wimbish murder

A forensic team, a police officer and a police car at an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA. ANDRA MACIUCA

Residents have reacted with shock to the news that a murder investigation has been launched into the death of their neighbour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A forensic team can be seen at an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA. A forensic team can be seen at an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Police were called to Tye Green, Wimbish, Saffron Walden, at around 6.30pm on Sunday March 1.

A woman, is said to have been pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Reporter spoke to a few neighbours this morning.

According to them, the victim was "well into her 70s", and lived with one of her sons, as her husband, a Scotsman, died a few years ago.

A forensic team can be seen at an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA. A forensic team can be seen at an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

One of her neighbours, who did not want to be named, said: "My wife and I went upstairs and we couldn't believe what was happening. I didn't know about it until in the evening and it happened last night. It would have been about half past seven.

"She was a lovely lady. It's a very sad day".

The victim was a member of the Good Companies at the Wimbish Village Hall, where people over 55 have meetings once a month, go on trips and enjoy talks on different subjects.

Another neighbour, who also did not want to be named, said he didn't hear anything until police knocked on his door last night at about half past nine.

Police officers are at an address in Tye Green, Wimbish, where the victim lived. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA. Police officers are at an address in Tye Green, Wimbish, where the victim lived. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

"She was a good friend of ours. It's very sad."

He said the victim had two hip operations, so she could not move and was bed-ridden.

Last week, on her birthday, his wife bought her a box of chocolates.

The neighbour said the victim has two sons and a daughter, and grandchildren too, but that she "didn't have a very good life" because of one of her sons and her husband. "She has lived there for as long as I could remember. She never worked while she was here, she just looked after her children," the neighbour said, adding:

A police car is guarding an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA. A police car is guarding an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

"She used to let me park my car in her driveway. She was just a lovely person, she would do anything to help. She always sent my daughter Tracy a birthday card and a Christmas card every year."

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 6.30pm on Sunday 1 March, following a concern for welfare for a woman.

"Sadly, despite efforts from paramedics, the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene."

A police officer at an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA. A police officer at an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Anyone with information can contact the Major Crime team on 101 or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk, quoting incident 969 of Sunday, March 1.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police cars and vans are currently at an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA. Police cars and vans are currently at an address in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

The driveway of an address cordoned off in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA. The driveway of an address cordoned off in Tye Green, Wimbish. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.