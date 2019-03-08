Advanced search

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

PUBLISHED: 07:58 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 17 September 2019

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Staff at the new branch of B&M in Saffron Walden selected their chosen charity as the ribbon was cut to officially open the premises on Saturday.

Store staff were asked to nominate a local charity they thought deserved recognition and the team chose Support for Sight, who took centre stage to officially unveil the new store, alongside town mayor, Councillor Arthur Coote.

The charity helps people with sight loss, as well as their carers and families.

In addition to helping open the new store, the charity also received £250 worth of B&M vouchers.

Store manager, Ash Chaudry, said: "A big thank you to Support for Sight who helped us open the store on Saturday, we hope that our donation can help them continue the outstanding work they do for the local community."

The store, on the Knight Retail Park, has created 60 new jobs.

