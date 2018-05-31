Advanced search

Councillor Martin Foley appointed chairman at Uttlesford District Council and his chosen charity is the Stroke Association

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 June 2020

Councillor Martin Foley, who represents Thaxted and the Eastons ward, is the new chairman of Uttlesford District Council. Picture: Uttlesford District Council

Councillor Martin Foley, who represents Thaxted and the Eastons ward, is the new chairman of Uttlesford District Council. Picture: Uttlesford District Council

Uttlesford District Council

Councillor Martin Foley is the new chairman of Uttlesford District Council.

Cllr Foley represents Thaxted and the Eastons ward and was sworn in at an online video meeting. He takes over from Cllr Richard Freeman, who served as Chair in 2019/20.

Cllr Arthur Coote, who represents Saffron Walden Shire ward, is the Vice-Chair for 2020/21.

Cllr Foley, who has been a councillor for 25 years, said he was “deeply honoured” to be chosen for the role.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “I take on this position in unusual circumstances but am determined the current situation will not hamper my year as Chair.

“I’m keen to take an active role in the community when the regulations allow, to support the re-birth of our businesses and village and town centres, and to be an ambassador for the district.

“I am extremely proud to serve Uttlesford, which has shown such tremendous goodwill and community spirit during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Cllr Foley has chosen the Stroke Association as his good cause during his year in office. The charity provides specialist support, funds critical research and campaigns to make sure people affected by stroke get the very best care and support to rebuild their lives.

Cllr Foley said: “The charity gives incredible support to stroke survivors, and their family and carers.

“I will be doing all I can to raise awareness of the charity, and will have to get creative in how to go about fundraising.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Swear word towards Boris Johnson graffitied on Saffron Walden road

The swear word directed to the Prime Minister has meanwhile been blacked out. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Man charged with urinating by police hero memorial to appear in court

Man jailed after urinating next to memorial during London protest

Parish councillor calls for Uttlesford debate on structural racism

Stansted parish councillor Daniel Brett

Councillor marks quarter century serving Stansted residents

Succesful Stansted Liberal Democrats in last year's elections: (L-R) Alan Dean, Geoffrey Sell, Melvin Caton, Ayub Khan. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Swear word towards Boris Johnson graffitied on Saffron Walden road

The swear word directed to the Prime Minister has meanwhile been blacked out. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Man charged with urinating by police hero memorial to appear in court

Man jailed after urinating next to memorial during London protest

Parish councillor calls for Uttlesford debate on structural racism

Stansted parish councillor Daniel Brett

Councillor marks quarter century serving Stansted residents

Succesful Stansted Liberal Democrats in last year's elections: (L-R) Alan Dean, Geoffrey Sell, Melvin Caton, Ayub Khan. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Councillor Martin Foley appointed chairman at Uttlesford District Council and his chosen charity is the Stroke Association

Councillor Martin Foley, who represents Thaxted and the Eastons ward, is the new chairman of Uttlesford District Council. Picture: Uttlesford District Council

Clavering-raised presenter backs popular petition to keep food standards after Brexit

Jimmy Doherty. Photo: Belle PR/Nick Ilott Photography.

Parish councillor calls for Uttlesford debate on structural racism

Stansted parish councillor Daniel Brett

MP Kemi Badenoch welcomes the additional test and trace funding to Essex County Council

Kemi Badenoch MP

Strict measures to help retailers reopen safely

Non-essential retail businesses such as coffee shops across England have been able to reopen to members of the public since Monday, June 15
Drive 24