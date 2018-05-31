Councillor Martin Foley appointed chairman at Uttlesford District Council and his chosen charity is the Stroke Association

Councillor Martin Foley is the new chairman of Uttlesford District Council.

Cllr Foley represents Thaxted and the Eastons ward and was sworn in at an online video meeting. He takes over from Cllr Richard Freeman, who served as Chair in 2019/20.

Cllr Arthur Coote, who represents Saffron Walden Shire ward, is the Vice-Chair for 2020/21.

Cllr Foley, who has been a councillor for 25 years, said he was “deeply honoured” to be chosen for the role.

He said: “I take on this position in unusual circumstances but am determined the current situation will not hamper my year as Chair.

“I’m keen to take an active role in the community when the regulations allow, to support the re-birth of our businesses and village and town centres, and to be an ambassador for the district.

“I am extremely proud to serve Uttlesford, which has shown such tremendous goodwill and community spirit during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Cllr Foley has chosen the Stroke Association as his good cause during his year in office. The charity provides specialist support, funds critical research and campaigns to make sure people affected by stroke get the very best care and support to rebuild their lives.

Cllr Foley said: “The charity gives incredible support to stroke survivors, and their family and carers.

“I will be doing all I can to raise awareness of the charity, and will have to get creative in how to go about fundraising.”