New children's hospital launches website

Cambridge Children’s Hospital is due to open in 2025 or 2026. - Credit: Cambridge Children's Hospital

Cambridge Children’s Hospital, the new facility due to open in 2025 or 2026, has launched its website.

Visitors to www.cambridgechildrens.org.uk can track the progress of the project, find out more about fundraising projects and watch a video narrated by Stephen Fry.

The hospital, which will offer physical and mental healthcare under one roof, says it will "provide a whole new way of caring for children and young people".

East of England is currently the only region in the country without a children's hospital.

Alex White, project director, said: “Cambridge Children’s will be a hospital built for children with the help of children, young people, their families, carers and healthcare professionals.

“We’ve been delighted to engage as many as possible in getting the project to this stage of its development.

“We are now encouraging anyone who wants to find out more and perhaps get involved themselves to visit our new website.”