A new crisis mental health phone line has launched across Essex.

The 24-hour service, launched by Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT), offers immediate and specialist support to adults experiencing mental health crisis.

Anyone in need can dial 111 at any time and select the option for mental health crisis (option 2).

Callers will be connected to trained staff at EPUT who can provide timely and appropriate support and advice.

The service is for people aged 18 and over and aims to ensure those in need of support can access it quickly when they need it most.

It is hoped the service will help alleviate pressure on hospital accident and emergency services and GP surgeries.

The crisis service does not replace 999.