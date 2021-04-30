Published: 7:00 AM April 30, 2021

Cycle racks at Marks Tey, which is also part of the scheme - Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia stations have added 1,176 cycle spaces in the region over the past year.

The £2.7 million scheme was funded by Essex and Cambridgeshire county councils, and Fenland District Council.

Whittlesford Parkway, near Duxford, saw an increase of 200 cycle spots, the greatest increase in the scheme.

Greater Anglia has also added 60 spaces for Audley End commuters.

There are 32 extra spaces at Braintree, and four more at Elsenham.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia's Asset Management Director, said: “We’re keen to expand our cycling facilities, especially as it helps people to minimise their carbon footprint for the entire length of their journeys and can help people lead healthier lifestyles.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people cycling in our region has soared, and the new facilities will help them to make more sustainable journeys and leave the car at home more.”