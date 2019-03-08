New electric vehicle charging points opened in Uttlesford-wide plan

Cllr John Lodge, UDC leader, charging his car at the new electric point with R4U Cllr Louise Pepper, who is cabinet member for the environment and green issues. Picture: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

New electric vehicle charging points have been installed in the car park at Saffron Walden Common.

The points were officially switched on by Uttlesford District Council (UDC) on October 30.

The car park, owned by UDC, now has one post with two charging points. This means the post can charge two cars at once. Two parking bays are reserved for electric vehicles only.

Residents for Uttlesford's (R4U) Councillor Louise Pepper, who is the UDC cabinet member for the environment and green issues, said: "We're excited to be able to turn on the two new electric vehicle charging points at Saffron Walden Common car park. These are 22kw fast-charge points. They are ideal for people to fully charge their cars while they shop in town.

"They complement the existing one at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre. Council officers are now working hard on the next sites. The next points will be in Great Dunmow, Stansted Mountfitchet, and at the council's offices in London Road, Saffron Walden, and after that we will continue to roll out more each year."

Councillor John Lodge, leader of the district council, added that the authority is committed to reaching its 'net-zero carbon' target.

He said: "We intend to lead by example and hope that shops and businesses that have car parks in Uttlesford will also install these points for their customers and employees.

"I've just swapped my own car for one that is 100 per cent electric, so am excited to be one of the first to use the new charge points."

A spokesman for R4U said there should be national grants for businesses that want to install publicly-available charging points, but they can be expensive to implement because of the high voltage lines needed installing for fast chargers.

The spokesman said the existing charging point at the Lord Butler Leisure Centre is the only other one owned by the council and on council property.

He added: "There are a couple at Knights Park, but those are privately-owned. Stansted Airport has some, but they are provided by a Stansted as commercial entity."