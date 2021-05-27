Ramblers re-discover Uttlesford with refreshed guidebook

Published: 7:00 AM May 27, 2021

Peter Cooper says ramblers benefit new bridges and better marked footpaths which feature in his book, Discover Uttlesford - Credit: Supplied by Peter Cooper

A rambler has updated his 10-year-old countryside guide, Discover Uttlesford.

Peter Cooper will launch the new edition - which features 16 circular walks throughout Uttlesford - with a five mile walk in Clavering on Sunday, June 6.

Peter Cooper's book features 16 walks in towns and villages throughout Uttlesford, including Stansted, Thaxted, Clavering, Chesterford and Radwinter - Credit: Supplied by Peter Cooper

He said: "People wanted to get walking during the pandemic, so the original book has been off the shelves."

"The countryside has changed a lot in the last 10 years."

To produce the new edition, Peter had to retrace many of the steps he made 10 years ago to find out how Essex's countryside has changed.

The walks in the book are between four and 12 miles in length and are all along the 130 mile long Uttlesford Way - a trail encircling Saffron Walden.

Peter Cooper - Credit: Supplied by Peter Cooper

The book has already been released to some bookshops, while the celebratory walk is set to take place on Sunday, June 6, starting from Clavering's cricket pitch at 2pm.