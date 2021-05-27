Ramblers re-discover Uttlesford with refreshed guidebook
A rambler has updated his 10-year-old countryside guide, Discover Uttlesford.
Peter Cooper will launch the new edition - which features 16 circular walks throughout Uttlesford - with a five mile walk in Clavering on Sunday, June 6.
He said: "People wanted to get walking during the pandemic, so the original book has been off the shelves."
"The countryside has changed a lot in the last 10 years."
To produce the new edition, Peter had to retrace many of the steps he made 10 years ago to find out how Essex's countryside has changed.
The walks in the book are between four and 12 miles in length and are all along the 130 mile long Uttlesford Way - a trail encircling Saffron Walden.
The book has already been released to some bookshops, while the celebratory walk is set to take place on Sunday, June 6, starting from Clavering's cricket pitch at 2pm.
