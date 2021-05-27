News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Ramblers re-discover Uttlesford with refreshed guidebook

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM May 27, 2021   
A man on a stile: Peter Cooper

Peter Cooper says ramblers benefit new bridges and better marked footpaths which feature in his book, Discover Uttlesford - Credit: Supplied by Peter Cooper

A rambler has updated his 10-year-old countryside guide, Discover Uttlesford.

Peter Cooper will launch the new edition - which features 16 circular walks throughout Uttlesford - with a five mile walk in Clavering on Sunday, June 6.

A man holds a map next to a signpost: Peter Cooper

Peter Cooper's book features 16 walks in towns and villages throughout Uttlesford, including Stansted, Thaxted, Clavering, Chesterford and Radwinter - Credit: Supplied by Peter Cooper

He said: "People wanted to get walking during the pandemic, so the original book has been off the shelves."

"The countryside has changed a lot in the last 10 years."

To produce the new edition, Peter had to retrace many of the steps he made 10 years ago to find out how Essex's countryside has changed.

You may also want to watch:

The walks in the book are between four and 12 miles in length and are all along the 130 mile long Uttlesford Way - a trail encircling Saffron Walden.

Peter Cooper holds a map

Peter Cooper - Credit: Supplied by Peter Cooper

The book has already been released to some bookshops, while the celebratory walk is set to take place on Sunday, June 6, starting from Clavering's cricket pitch at 2pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 They've made a difference in Uttlesford!
  2. 2 Stansted Airport given go-ahead for expansion after winning appeal
  3. 3 Ramblers re-discover Uttlesford with refreshed guidebook
  1. 4 Walden band to release debut album with Saffron Hall gig
  2. 5 Watch - Take a ride on the new baggage handling system at Stansted Airport
  3. 6 TOWIE's Saffron Lempriere to host charity football match
  4. 7 Gardens to visit in Clavering on May 30, the Bank Holiday weekend
  5. 8 Saffron Striders hit Peterborough while Quendon gear up for big bowls weekend
  6. 9 30-year-olds now able to book Covid vaccines
  7. 10 Peter Sanders reflects on 17 years work at Stop Stansted Expansion
Books
Clavering News
Uttlesford News
Stansted News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Taxi

Uttlesford District Council

Fare hike for Uttlesford taxis

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Essex County Council

Essex County Council

R4U's county councillors join new County Hall alliance

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Child at a school desk

Lockdown Easing

Essex school unauthorised absence numbers vanish through Covid-19 lockdown

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
A man stands against the fountain in the Market Place in Saffron Walden

Music

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda produces single for Walden's Joe Turone

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon