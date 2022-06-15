News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Gallery

Saffron crocus impact: new board unveiled in Saffron Walden

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:37 AM June 15, 2022
Saffron Walden mayor James de Vries and Judith Rodden unveil an interpretation board about saffron

Saffron Walden Mayor James de Vries and Judith Rodden, Chair of the Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group, at the unveiling of the Saffron Story Interpretation Board - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group has unveiled the Saffron Story Interpretation Board, telling the story of the town's relationship with the saffron crocus.

The Interpretation Board in Market Street, on the side wall of the Town Hall, was unveiled by Mayor James de Vries, and the Chair of the Heritage Development Group, Judith Rodden.

Saffron Walden, Essex: Mayor James de Vries takes the cover off the new Saffron Story Interpretation Board

Saffron Walden mayor James de Vries unveils the Saffron Story Interpretation Board - Credit: Celia Bartlett

The board is part of the wider ‘Saffron Story’ project, involving a video, a leaflet, walking tours and engagement with a local school, culminating in Saffron Day on Sunday, October 16. The project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The saffron crocus (Crocus sativus) brought prosperity and employment to the town, and saffron was used as a dye, in traditional medicine and in cookery.

Judith Rodden said: “We hope that this colourful and eye-catching Interpretation Board will interest both visitors and residents and help them to understand and appreciate Saffron Walden and its long history.”

Saffron Walden, Essex: Group of people in front of a new information board

Members of the Town Council, the community, and the Heritage Development Group gather for a group photograph after the unveiling of the Saffron Story Interpretation Board - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Judith Rodden, Chair of the Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group, with the new board, talking to observers, Essex

Judith Rodden, Chair of the Saffron Walden Heritage Development Group, with the new informational board and observers - Credit: Celia Bartlett

Mayor James de Vries with the Saffron Story Interpretation Board, Saffron Walden, Essex

Th new Saffron Story Interpretation Board, unveiled by mayor James de Vries - Credit: Celia Bartlett


