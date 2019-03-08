Advanced search

Village phonebox given a novel new lease of life

PUBLISHED: 15:22 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 10 June 2019

The phonebox in Ickleton has been given a new lease of life. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

The red phone box in Ickleton has been given a new lease of life as a notice board to display copies of photos and documents from the village archives, information about current events and as a mini-exhibition space.

The phone box has, so far, hosted an exhibition about village shops through the years and currently displays photos relating to the village's open gardens, taking place on Sunday.

The box was purchased by Ickleton Parish Council for £1 from BT and leased to village amenity group, the Ickleton Society, which carried out conservation work. The work undertaken by a volunteer included a smart new coat of paint in traditional pillar box red.

A spokesman for the society said: "The intention is to bring the village's past and present to a wider audience - the phone box has a prominent location within the village and makes a novel and eye catching space within which to exhibit on a rotating basis copies of items from the village archives."

