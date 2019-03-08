Advanced search

A new lease of life for village restaurant as new owners take the helm

PUBLISHED: 10:27 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 20 June 2019

L-R: Iain Peate and Susan Mulholland, from NatWest, and Simon Wells, head chef. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

L-R: Iain Peate and Susan Mulholland, from NatWest, and Simon Wells, head chef. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

A husband and wife have secured the long-term future of a restaurant in Stansted Mountfitchet.

Simon and Kerri Wells have purchased a lease for Lower Street Brasserie, taking over the business from previous owner Giles Greenfield.

The couple, who arranged finance through NatWest bank, spent three weeks refurbishing the restaurant to give it a new lease of life. The works included creating a new lounge area and improving restrooms, as well as some refurbishments behind the scenes.

Simon, who was head chef at COHO Brasserie in Old Harlow and most recently a chef at The Army and Navy Private Members Club in London, will take on the role of head chef. Kerri, who works full-time in project management, will assist in the restaurant at weekends, alongside a team of 10 staff.

Simon said: "Over the last 16-years, I have developed a strong culinary knowledge by working in a variety of restaurants but have always dreamt of one day owning and running my own. We fell in love with the building that houses Lower Street Brasserie and the restaurant itself was already an established part of the local community.

