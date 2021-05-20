Published: 5:00 PM May 20, 2021

Melvyn Caton has been appointed the leader of the Liberal Democrat group at Uttlesford District Council.

He returns to the role as Cllr Alan Dean, who has served in the position for 30 years, steps back. There are five Liberal Democrat councillors on UDC.

Cllr Dean said: "The council will soon also have a new chief executive so I feel it is timely, as the longest serving member on the council (34 years and two more of this term to go) to take a mezzanine seat."

He added: "Melvin and I have been together through many challenges in politics since the early 1980s and the days of the SDP-Liberal Alliance; keeping the Tories on their toes when they ran the show; being kept on our toes by the Tories when we were in charge; and currently working with the Greens, an Independent councillor and the Tories to hold to account an administration that is difficult to explain and to pin down."