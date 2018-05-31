Advanced search

New library area opens at primary school

PUBLISHED: 08:14 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 19 November 2019

Newport Primary School. Picture: Saffron Photo

A new library space has opened at Newport Primary School.

Following months of planning, building and painting, children at the school will now be able to enjoy reading books and learning in their own purpose-built area.

A spokesman for the school said: "We are all thrilled with the result and the reaction from the children made it all worthwhile.

"We now have a proper fiction area, organised alphabetically by author or subject, as well as a picture book area for younger readers.

"With the addition of two comfy chairs and four beanbags, it is all set to be an area where children will enjoy relaxing with their reading and be able to really immerse themselves in a book."

The spokesman said the school would like to thank all donors from the Friends of Newport PTA, CALA homes and the Round Table charity organisation, and project helpers including Mark Want and Simon Mathias, who assisted with building.

