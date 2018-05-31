New luxury care home set to open its doors

Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

A new luxury care home in Newport is opening soon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

The Grange Care Home, set in the grounds of the Debden Grange retirement village, will be opening its doors with a grand ceremony on Saturday, March 7, between 1-4pm.

Visitors are invited to drop into the home at any time throughout the day. There will be opportunities to take tours of the home, meet the staff team, and even sample the new food menus.

Speaking about the opening, Teresa Torres, the home manager, said: "I am very excited to be welcoming people to our wonderful home.

"My care team and I have a wealth of experience in providing the highest standards of care and support especially for those living with dementia and I look forward to getting to know our new residents and their families.

Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

"We are opening in March, but have had lots of enquiries already, so we look forward to welcoming our first residents."

The purpose-built care home will specialise in residential care, short-term respite care and specialist dementia care.

There are 40 en-suite bedrooms for residents. Alongside this, other facilities include a themed pub for residents and visiting relatives to drink in or enjoy pub games and quizzes, and a large terrace area for people to enjoy tea and cakes.

The Grange Care Home is part of the Country Court Group, a family-owned and run business operating 32 nursing and care homes.

Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

The group says that they are "passionate about residents' wellbeing and, as a result, pride themselves in providing personalised care services, including a range of meaningful activities for residents to enjoy every day".

If you would like to look around The Grange, require any more information or simply want a confidential chat about care needs, you can contact Priya Virdee on 01799 282093 or email Priya.virdee@countrycourtcare.com.