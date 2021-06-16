New M11 junction hits 'major milestone'
A 500-tonne bridge has been created above the M11 as part of a scheme to improve traffic flow in Harlow.
Installing the bridge was described as a "major milestone" by construction workers. The new motorway junction is expected to open in 2022.
The new M11 Junction 7A will link directly with the upgraded B183 (Gilden Way) between Harlow and Hatfield Heath.
Councillor Lesley Wagland, the Essex County Council Cabinet Member for Economic Renewal, Infrastructure and Planning, said: "I am very pleased that we have reached and completed this important milestone on schedule."
A 600-tonne crane installed the five 45m long bridge beams, each weighing 100 tonnes.
ECC leader Kevin Bentley said the scheme would transform highways in Harlow and the wider area.
He said: "The complexity of the bridge works should not be underestimated."
The junction will cost £39.5 million and is being funded by ECC and Highways England to tackle congestion south of the town.