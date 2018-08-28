Advanced search

New owners for The Eight Bells in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 16:13 14 January 2019

The Eight Bells pub, Saffron Walden.

The East Anglian-based Chestnut Group has added The Eight Bells in Saffron Walden to its portfolio of country inns.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co completed the sale of pub in Bridge Street to the Chestnut Group.

The Grade II listed inn, which dates from the 15th century features a two section, heavily beamed bar, a private dining area and a large 60 cover restaurant which features an impressive vaulted ceiling. Externally, there is a patio to the side and a raised decking area for 50 covers to the rear.

Cozy Pubs Ltd acquired the business in 2011 and have built up a strong food-led business which trades particularly well with party trade over the Christmas period. The decision to sell the pub enables the owners to concentrate on their room-led business The Cricketers near Bishop’s Stortford.

The Eight Bells marks the eighth addition to the group for Phillip Turner, founder of the Chestnut Group, following their recent acquisition of two Suffolk coastal pubs, The Ship at Dunwich and the Westleton Crown, in August 2018.

Anthony Jenkins, associate director at Christie & Co handled the sale and said: “With properties near Cambridge, Newmarket, Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds and the Suffolk coast, it was a natural progression for the Chestnut Group to look to the market town of Saffron Walden, which fits their profile to a tee.”

The property is held on a lease from Punch Taverns, now part of the Heineken owned Star Pubs & Bars.

Christie & Co sought an asking price of £185,000 for the leasehold interest of The Eight Bells.

