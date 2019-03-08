Advanced search

Local Recall

New Pets at Home store set to open in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 September 2019

Pets at Home is opening a store in Saffron Walden. PICTURE: Jonathan Pow.

Pets at Home is opening a store in Saffron Walden. PICTURE: Jonathan Pow.

© 2016 - Jonathan Pow - All rights reserved

Pets at Home will open the doors to its new store in Saffron Walden on Friday.

To celebrate, the store is hosting a 'party weekend', starting on Saturday, which will welcome all customers and their pets to experience the store's new facilities.

The firm says it has invested £650,000 in the new store, located on the Knight Retail Park, in Thaxted Road, with the in-store services designed for both pets and their owners.

A 'pet village' has been designed with pets in mind to ensure there is plenty of room for them to play, hide, eat and sleep. The interactive design of this area also features tunnels that kids can crawl through, as well as screens with educational information, a game for kids, fun selfie spot and a quiz.

Children can meet small animals and learn everything they need to know about owning and taking care of pets, in free educational, hands-on, workshops, which will take place at the store every weekend.

Saffron Walden store manager, Mark Tutton, said: "We are so excited to open the doors to our new store and can't wait to welcome our customers and their pets. The store offers absolutely everything a customer might need to keep their pets happy, healthy and safe.

"The fresh look gives us the chance to show our customers the passion we have for pets and dedication to delivering high quality pet care that we pride ourselves on."

The weekend celebration will invite customers to enjoy the new store experience and will offer free children's face painting from 10am-4pm, free pup-cakes for dogs and 'My Pet Pals' workshops at 11.30am and 3pm. Dog grooming demos will also be taking place at 11am and 2pm, to showcase services the new groom room salon has to offer.

