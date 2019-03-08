Advanced search

New playground opens in Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 08:38 01 April 2019

The new playground on the Saffron Walden common is open. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The new playground on the common in Saffron Walden was opened on Friday (March 29).

Feedback from parents helped redesign the playground to provide a range of new activities as well as the first disability enabled equipment. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDFeedback from parents helped redesign the playground to provide a range of new activities as well as the first disability enabled equipment. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

“Friday was 18 degrees and sunny, so it was the perfect day to open our new playground on the common,” said Residents for Uttlesford’s Councillor Paul Gadd, leader at Saffron Walden Town Council. “It was packed after school, so we went to get feedback from parents. They loved it and that we’d included a drinking water fountain too. Importantly we wanted to know where they wanted the new benches installed. Not under the pigeons lurking in the trees they told us.”

The new common playground features lots of new equipment, including many slides, swings and climbing activities. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDThe new common playground features lots of new equipment, including many slides, swings and climbing activities. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

R4U’s Cllr Paul Gadd came down to ask parents where they’d like the new benches installed. Picture: CONTRIBUTEDR4U’s Cllr Paul Gadd came down to ask parents where they’d like the new benches installed. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

