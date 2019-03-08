New playground opens in Saffron Walden

The new playground on the common in Saffron Walden was opened on Friday (March 29).

“Friday was 18 degrees and sunny, so it was the perfect day to open our new playground on the common,” said Residents for Uttlesford’s Councillor Paul Gadd, leader at Saffron Walden Town Council. “It was packed after school, so we went to get feedback from parents. They loved it and that we’d included a drinking water fountain too. Importantly we wanted to know where they wanted the new benches installed. Not under the pigeons lurking in the trees they told us.”

