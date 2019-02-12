New principal for Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport

Duncan Roberts, the new principal of Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport is delighted to announce that Duncan Roberts has been formally appointed as the permanent principal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Roberts initially joined the academy in September 2013 as the head of English and has worked his way up from assistant principal, to vice principal and then interim principal in September 2018. Mr Roberts lives with his wife and children in Saffron Walden and grew up in Milton Keynes. He spent the early part of his career in Tower Hamlets before relocating to the Uttlesford area.

The recruitment process that governors undertook was very thorough and each of the shortlisted candidates completed a series of challenging interviews and assessments. At each stage, Mr Roberts impressed with his knowledge, commitment and leadership skills.

Governors wish Mr Roberts every success in the permanent role and in delivering the academy’s vision to build a respectful, positive and supportive learning community.