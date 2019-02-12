Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

New principal for Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport

PUBLISHED: 14:45 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 27 February 2019

Duncan Roberts, the new principal of Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Duncan Roberts, the new principal of Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport is delighted to announce that Duncan Roberts has been formally appointed as the permanent principal.

Mr Roberts initially joined the academy in September 2013 as the head of English and has worked his way up from assistant principal, to vice principal and then interim principal in September 2018. Mr Roberts lives with his wife and children in Saffron Walden and grew up in Milton Keynes. He spent the early part of his career in Tower Hamlets before relocating to the Uttlesford area.

The recruitment process that governors undertook was very thorough and each of the shortlisted candidates completed a series of challenging interviews and assessments. At each stage, Mr Roberts impressed with his knowledge, commitment and leadership skills.

Governors wish Mr Roberts every success in the permanent role and in delivering the academy’s vision to build a respectful, positive and supportive learning community.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Brawl’ at pub in Saffron Walden leaves one man with facial injuries

The Temeraire, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Funeral arranged for ‘much-loved’ Thaxted man after successful fundraising appeal

Brian Mays from Thaxted died aged 61 last month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police swoop on address in early morning drugs raid in Saffron Walden

Dogs and firearms units heading to an address in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police appeal after motorist is rushed to hospital with serious injuries following crash

Emergency services rushed a man to hospital following the crash.

Stansted woman appeals for return of lanterns stolen from brother’s grave

The lanterns which were stolen from the grave in St Mary's Church, Stansted.

Most Read

‘Brawl’ at pub in Saffron Walden leaves one man with facial injuries

The Temeraire, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Funeral arranged for ‘much-loved’ Thaxted man after successful fundraising appeal

Brian Mays from Thaxted died aged 61 last month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police swoop on address in early morning drugs raid in Saffron Walden

Dogs and firearms units heading to an address in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police appeal after motorist is rushed to hospital with serious injuries following crash

Emergency services rushed a man to hospital following the crash.

Stansted woman appeals for return of lanterns stolen from brother’s grave

The lanterns which were stolen from the grave in St Mary's Church, Stansted.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Maya Youseff to play the qanun at Saffron Hall on March 9

Maya Youseff is playing at Saffron Hall

New principal for Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport

Duncan Roberts, the new principal of Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Meet the Ghost of Chesterton House at Stebbing Village Hall on March 23

The Ghost of Chesterton House at Stebbing Village Hall

Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton to play at Stapleford Granary on March 8

Ross Ainslie and Ali Hutton are playing at Stapleford Granary. Picture: ARCHIE MACFARLANE

Seventy drivers fined for not wearing seatbelts during police operation at Stansted Airport

Police officers and officers from other agencies with some of the vehicles stopped during a previous operation at Stansted Airport.
Drive 24