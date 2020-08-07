Advanced search

Meet Dexter, Oreo and Alfie - three new police dogs who join Essex Police Dog Unit

PUBLISHED: 12:45 07 August 2020

New police dogs Dexter, Oreo and Alfie join Essex Police Dog Unit. Picture: Essex Police

New police dogs Dexter, Oreo and Alfie join Essex Police Dog Unit. Picture: Essex Police

Dexter, Oreo and Alfie took part in a six-week training programme with their handlers, where they learnt to detect drugs, weapons and cash, which had been hidden.

New police dogs Dexter, Oreo and Alfie join Essex Police Dog Unit, seen here with handlers and dog trainers. Picture: Essex PoliceNew police dogs Dexter, Oreo and Alfie join Essex Police Dog Unit, seen here with handlers and dog trainers. Picture: Essex Police

Police dog trainer PC Andy Gaw said: “All three dogs did really well throughout the training process, and met the high standards we have learnt to expect from our police dogs.

“Following a demonstration of their new skills, they were officially licenced as drug, weapons and cash search dogs and are ready to be deployed to their first jobs.

“A special thanks goes to our colleague PC Andy Dean from Cambridgeshire Police, who awarded all three dogs with their search licences, after they proved their abilities.”

Police dog Dexter is a two-year-old Cocker Spaniel.

PD Alfie is a two-year-old Springer Spaniel, and PD Oreo, is a two-year-old Springer Spaniel and is the fourth dog to join the unit from the Dogs Trust.

