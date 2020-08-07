Meet Dexter, Oreo and Alfie - three new police dogs who join Essex Police Dog Unit
PUBLISHED: 12:45 07 August 2020
Essex Police
Dexter, Oreo and Alfie took part in a six-week training programme with their handlers, where they learnt to detect drugs, weapons and cash, which had been hidden.
Police dog trainer PC Andy Gaw said: “All three dogs did really well throughout the training process, and met the high standards we have learnt to expect from our police dogs.
“Following a demonstration of their new skills, they were officially licenced as drug, weapons and cash search dogs and are ready to be deployed to their first jobs.
“A special thanks goes to our colleague PC Andy Dean from Cambridgeshire Police, who awarded all three dogs with their search licences, after they proved their abilities.”
Police dog Dexter is a two-year-old Cocker Spaniel.
PD Alfie is a two-year-old Springer Spaniel, and PD Oreo, is a two-year-old Springer Spaniel and is the fourth dog to join the unit from the Dogs Trust.
