Speed limit change and safety measures agreed for ‘dangerous’ road

New safety measures for a “dangerous” stretch of road in Little Walden will be installed this year.

The casualty reduction scheme will be implemented at a bridge, known as Stonebridge, in Walden Road, where there have been a number of serious crashes in recent years.

A speed limit reduction has also been agreed.

Councillor Sam Goddard, town councillor for Little Walden, welcomed the news.

“I have worked very hard over the last four years to secure these safety measures so am delighted they are being delivered,” Cllr Goddard said. “We have also managed to agree a speed limit reduction through Little Walden that the community have been campaigning for since the 90s, which is very good news. It has only been possible through close collaborative working with Essex county councillor John Moran and Howard Rolfe at Uttlesford District Council.

“Everyone who regularly uses the road will know that it is a dangerous spot, and sadly there have been a series of major and minor incidents at the bridge over many years, including fatalities. Essex Highways has now agreed that we meet the criteria for their casualty reduction scheme which provides rapid funding and implementation.”

The safety measures, which will cost £13,000, include installing reflective hazard markers in nearside verges in both directions, cutting back foliage on approaches to expose existing warning sign plates, refreshing all carriageway markings and attaching reflectors on the pillars for the bridge parapet on both approaches.

The existing speed limit will stay in its current location but it will be reduced to 30mph.

“It should now be one of the first schemes to be implemented in this financial year,” Cllr Goddard said. “Residents will see the existing 40mph limit through the village reduced to 30mph – a much more sensible speed for the village centre – plus there will be a new 40mph zone from the Saffron Walden side of Stoney Bridge.

“Along with the additional safety and visibility measures at the bridge, this is an important step, and it shows the benefit of councillors at different levels working together.

“I look forward to seeing the work done and will continue to keep an eye on the site to see if further changes are required.”