A new half pipe skate ramp has opened in Thaxted, the latest large project to benefit from sports funding.

The funding has come from Uttlesford District Council, Thaxted Parish Council and Essex County Council.

Ray Williams who has been involved with Thaxted Youth Club for many years cut the ribbon to “Ray’s Ramp" and a Skate Jam was also held.

Councillor Martin Foley, a local district councillor, said: “We’re delighted at Thaxted’s superb new skate-park, as are the local boarders and BMXers.

"Fellow ward councillor Mike Tayler and I championed the £35,000 grant from UDC that funded this important community asset for residents.

"It has been a pleasure to welcome it open, as well as show our commitment to the wonderful team at Thaxted Youth Club.”

Further larger-scale sports projects are being encouraged to step forward for a Sports Provision Grant from Uttlesford District Council.

In 2020/21, UDC awarded £150,000 to Saffron Walden Community Football Club towards its new 3G artificial grass pitch at Saffron Walden County High School.

The budget for 2022/23 is £250,000. The closing date for applications is June 30.

See www.uttlesford.gov.uk/sports-provision-grant





