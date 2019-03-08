New town centre police team for Saffron Walden

Essex Police has announced a new town centre police team for Saffron Walden. Archant

A new town centre police team for Saffron Walden has been announced to get more officers on the streets.

Essex Police has announced that 23 towns across Essex will benefit from a new team.

The areas have been identified through analysis of calls for police service, reported crime and anti-social behaviour in each area along with the population of each town.

Towns set to benefit include Colchester, Basildon, Billericay, Braintree, Brentwood, Canvey Island, Chelmsford, Clacton, Harwich, Maldon, Rayleigh, Rochford, Saffron Walden, Southend, South Woodham Ferrers, Stanford-le-Hope, Wickford and Witham.

There will be four constables in Basildon, two in Billericay, Braintree, Brentwood and Canvey Island, four in Chelmsford and Colchester, three in Clacton, Grays and Harwich, two in Maldon, Rayleigh, Rochford, and Saffron Walden, five in Southend, two in South Woodham Ferrers, Stanford-le-Hope, Wickford and Witham.

The new teams are due to be in place this summer and work alongside existing community policing teams.

Roger Hirst, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex, said: “People across the county have been telling me that they want more police officers and that they were prepared to pay more to get them. The increase in officers will make a real difference to our towns and communities.”

Essex Police say officer numbers will reach 3,218 this year.

Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: “This is good news for the county. Essex Police is a good force, and an ambitious one and has faced some of the challenges of the last few years head on.

“Now is our time to grow our force once more and ensure that we are tackling the things that most hurt the people of Essex.

“My direction for the force and where these officers will be focused directly supports tackling violence, protecting the vulnerable, providing a better service to victims and providing visibility to the people of Essex of all that we do.

“I am really looking forward to watching our force grow, both in officer and staff numbers but also in the areas of technology as we do more to ensure we deliver the best service we can to all our communities.”

The town centre teams will be led by a sergeant with one in each of the ten community policing teams in Essex.

Building on local knowledge, they will be focusing on tackling violence, protecting the vulnerable, providing a better service to victims and of providing visibility by increasing local community engagement, working closely with local partners, businesses and retailers and reducing crime and anti-social behaviour.

With ten sergeants and 58 constables, there will be 68 officers dedicated to town centres in Essex.