Published: 8:00 AM June 3, 2021

Accuro has been awarded £210,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to support its work. Pictured: Accuro's Adult Friendship Scheme in 2019 - Credit: Supplied by Accuro

A west Essex adult friendship scheme will receive new National Lottery funding from September.

The £210,000 cash injection will also help Takeley-based charity Accuro launch two new schemes in Uttlesford.

Accuro provides safe spaces for adults with disabilities to make friends and live independently in Uttlesford, Harlow and Epping.

Kerry Mattholie of Accuro’s Adult Services said: "We are so excited to be launching these new services, and to welcome new members.

"Lots of time and effort has been put into these new services and we are over the moon to have secured the funding to get them off the ground."

A skills programme - STRIDE - is set to launch in Harlow on September 25, with Uttlesford dates to follow.

A new social group will run two nights each month in Uttlesford.

Both groups are aimed at people with a disability aged 19 to 25.

Accuro has created a webpage for the new schemes: https://www.accuro.org.uk/new-services/