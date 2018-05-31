Advanced search

School in Newport benefits from Government funds for much needed works

PUBLISHED: 10:56 14 July 2020

Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport and Principal Duncan Roberts. Picture: Joyce Frankland Academy

Joyce Frankland Academy

Newport’s Joyce Frankland Academy has been allocated a share of Government funding to improve their school.

Kemi Badenoch MPKemi Badenoch MP

School Principal Duncan Roberts said they would use the funds for much needed electrical work, replacing a number of faulty boilers and significantly improving emergency lighting facilities.

“Joyce Frankland Academy was delighted to receive the news that we had been successful in an application for a government condition improvement fund.

“This is welcomed news for the Academy but there is still more to be done.

“Over the next 12 months, we have ambitious and exciting plans to invest further in buildings and facilities for the whole community as the Academy continues to build momentum and go from strength to strength.”

Kemi Badenoch MP welcomed the announcement that a school in her Saffron Walden constituency would benefit from a share of the £434million investment introduced to ensure schools have well-maintained facilities to provide students with safe environments that support a high-quality education.

It is part of the £1.4 billion of capital funding for 2020-21 announced in April and is provided through the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

Mrs Badenoch said: “I am very pleased that Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport is benefitting from the Government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

“The fund was introduced to maintain and improve the condition of education estates and has been heavily oversubscribed.

“As we exit lockdown, we must focus on getting children back to school–and ensure that schools have the facilities and classrooms they need to support the high-quality education for pupils across our constituency.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also announced a new transformative 10-year school rebuilding programme, with over £1 billion for the first 50 projects in 2020-21.

The £1 billion package is on top of the £14 billion three-year funding settlement announced last year -recognising the additional work schools will need to do to help students to catch up.

