Newport Amateur Theatrical Society (NATS) is 25 years old in 2023 and will be holding auditions of its January pantomime next month.

NATS was formed in 1998 after several like-minded people with a passion for amateur dramatics got together in Essex with the aim of re-introducing drama and theatre back into Newport.

"Since then, we have performed 23 pantomimes and 18 plays and have received nominations for best performances from NODA, most recently for The Elf King in 2019," said NATS chairman Steve Dunn.

A Newport Amateur Theatrical Society production. - Credit: Newport Amateur Theatrical Society

"Sadly, due to the Covid pandemic we were unable to perform our annual pantomimes in January 2021 and 2022, although we did get together our adult members and performed two one-act plays in November 2021, much to the pleasure of our loyal audience.

"But now NATS is back and are very excited to be planning our January 2023 pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, in what will be our 25th year."

NATS is open to everyone, current members and anyone interested in getting involved in any way.

"It is not all about being on stage," added Steve Dunn. "We welcome anyone interested in set design, technical assistance and helping backstage."

NATS will be holding formal auditions for main cast roles for its next panto on September 7 in Newport Village Hall at 7.45pm as well as starting rehearsals.

"There is no audition for our chorus roles as everyone is welcome to take part.

"We are also excited to be performing on a newly renovated stage with thanks to a grant awarded to Newport Village Hall.

"NATS prides itself on being inclusive, not exclusive and everyone from eight years old upwards are welcome and you don’t have to be from Newport to join in.

"We believe that everyone who shares a passion for amateur theatre both on and off stage have something to offer and we appreciate their enthusiasm and dedication.

"We have great fun together and our shows are full of joy and energy."

If you are interested in joining NATS, email natstheatrical@hotmail.co.uk

