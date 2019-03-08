Theatrical society's new production set to cause a splash

Newport Amateur Theatrical Society is presenting a new play called Local News, a comedy by Sean Dooley.

The play follows the exploits of the local constabulary and newspaper staff in the Somerset town of Taviscombe where nothing ever happens, until they plan to make it a little more interesting.

The local paper has nothing to report and the police have no crime to investigate except an incident recently when the ice cream man is bitten by a badger. As the police and news office seriously consider this incident worth investigating they realise there needs to be something else more worthy of their time. They then hit upon the same idea of creating their own robbery.

It will be performed on Friday and Saturday in Newport Village Hall, starting at 8pm.

Ticket prices are £7.50 and are available from Saffron Walden Tourist Office, Newport Village Stores, www.thelittleboxoffice.com/nats or on the door. Age restriction 14 years and over.