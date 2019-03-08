Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Theatrical society's new production set to cause a splash

PUBLISHED: 08:55 13 May 2019

Newport Amateur Theatrical Society is presenting a new play called Local News, by Sean Dooley. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Newport Amateur Theatrical Society is presenting a new play called Local News, by Sean Dooley. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Newport Amateur Theatrical Society is presenting a new play called Local News, a comedy by Sean Dooley.

The play follows the exploits of the local constabulary and newspaper staff in the Somerset town of Taviscombe where nothing ever happens, until they plan to make it a little more interesting.

You may also want to watch:

The local paper has nothing to report and the police have no crime to investigate except an incident recently when the ice cream man is bitten by a badger. As the police and news office seriously consider this incident worth investigating they realise there needs to be something else more worthy of their time. They then hit upon the same idea of creating their own robbery.

It will be performed on Friday and Saturday in Newport Village Hall, starting at 8pm.

Ticket prices are £7.50 and are available from Saffron Walden Tourist Office, Newport Village Stores, www.thelittleboxoffice.com/nats or on the door. Age restriction 14 years and over.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Local plan and airport expansion top the bill as new council leader starts work

John Lodge, R4U leader, now leader of Uttlesford District Council. Picture: R4U

Specially-trained rail pastors to patrol network to help the vulnerable and distressed

Rail pastors are being introduced on Greater Anglia trains.

County council apologies over botched repair work to key road routes

Essex County Council

Police appeal for witnesses after man is arrested following collision

Officers are seeking witnesses to the alleged collision.

Road set to close for six months to replace ‘deteriorating’ bridge

Essex Highways closed the road in March to clear vegetation from the bridge. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Most Read

Local plan and airport expansion top the bill as new council leader starts work

John Lodge, R4U leader, now leader of Uttlesford District Council. Picture: R4U

Specially-trained rail pastors to patrol network to help the vulnerable and distressed

Rail pastors are being introduced on Greater Anglia trains.

County council apologies over botched repair work to key road routes

Essex County Council

Police appeal for witnesses after man is arrested following collision

Officers are seeking witnesses to the alleged collision.

Road set to close for six months to replace ‘deteriorating’ bridge

Essex Highways closed the road in March to clear vegetation from the bridge. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

BBC pulls South Cambs MP Heidi Allen’s episode of Have I Got News For You

An episode of Have I Got News For You featuring Heidi Allen has been pulled by the BBC. Picture: S CAMBS CONSERVATIVES

REVIEW: Wild Rose has shades of A Star is Born but with more grit - and outstanding performances

Jessie Buckley delivers a star turn as Rose-Lynn in Wild Rose, which is now showing at the Light Cinema in Wisbech.

Specially-trained rail pastors to patrol network to help the vulnerable and distressed

Rail pastors are being introduced on Greater Anglia trains.

Rise in exotic animals reported to RSPCA in Essex

A rat snake named Kevin was found in a loo in Basildon. Picture: RSPCA

Theatrical society’s new production set to cause a splash

Newport Amateur Theatrical Society is presenting a new play called Local News, by Sean Dooley. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24