Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newport bridge struck twice in one day in separate incidents - two lorry drivers reported by police

PUBLISHED: 16:28 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 15 April 2019

The lorry struck the bridge in Newport at lunchtime today (April 15). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The lorry struck the bridge in Newport at lunchtime today (April 15). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Two lorry drivers have been reported by police after a bridge in Newport was struck twice in one day.

Police were called to reports that a HGV lorry had struck a bridge in Cambridge Road, Newport, shortly after 11.50am today (April 15). The driver of the lorry, a man in his 60s, was given a ticket and reported for failing to comply with a height restriction.

Shortly afterwards, at 12.35pm, police were made aware that a second lorry had hit the same bridge, and was wedged underneath it.

The road was closed for several hours until the lorry was recovered at 3.20pm.

The driver, a man aged in his 40s, has been reported for driving without due care and attention.

Newport councillor Anthony Gerard said residual traffic in the area was backed up to the Sparrows roundabout and Wendens Ambo, with the closure of Newport Road in Saffron Walden worsening the situation.

He added: “We got the warning signs for the bridge redone - it took about two years and cost about £80,000 - so it hasn't happened in about a year. But you can't legislate for idiotic drivers.”

Related articles

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in Saffron Walden

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in East Street, Saffron Walden. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Newport bridge struck twice in one day in separate incidents - two lorry drivers reported by police

The lorry struck the bridge in Newport at lunchtime today (April 15). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Road reopened after lorry strikes bridge in Newport

Police are at the scene after a lorry struck a bridge in Newport. Picture: ANTHONY GERARD

Engineers on target to reopen Newport Road for Easter weekend

Essex Highways engineers have shared photographs of their progress in Newport Road on Twitter. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Saffron Walden named among best places to live in Britain

The market in Saffron Walden is held every Tuesday and Saturday.

Most Read

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in Saffron Walden

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in East Street, Saffron Walden. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Newport bridge struck twice in one day in separate incidents - two lorry drivers reported by police

The lorry struck the bridge in Newport at lunchtime today (April 15). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Road reopened after lorry strikes bridge in Newport

Police are at the scene after a lorry struck a bridge in Newport. Picture: ANTHONY GERARD

Engineers on target to reopen Newport Road for Easter weekend

Essex Highways engineers have shared photographs of their progress in Newport Road on Twitter. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Saffron Walden named among best places to live in Britain

The market in Saffron Walden is held every Tuesday and Saturday.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Newport bridge struck twice in one day in separate incidents - two lorry drivers reported by police

The lorry struck the bridge in Newport at lunchtime today (April 15). Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Engineers on target to reopen Newport Road for Easter weekend

Essex Highways engineers have shared photographs of their progress in Newport Road on Twitter. Picture: ESSEX HIGHWAYS

Road reopened after lorry strikes bridge in Newport

Police are at the scene after a lorry struck a bridge in Newport. Picture: ANTHONY GERARD

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in Saffron Walden

Police appeal for witnesses after crash in East Street, Saffron Walden. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Running trio set to go the extra mile for good causes in marathon bid

Three members of Saffron Striders are running the London Marathon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED
Drive 24