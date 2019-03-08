Newport bridge struck twice in one day in separate incidents - two lorry drivers reported by police

The lorry struck the bridge in Newport at lunchtime today (April 15). Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Two lorry drivers have been reported by police after a bridge in Newport was struck twice in one day.

Police were called to reports that a HGV lorry had struck a bridge in Cambridge Road, Newport, shortly after 11.50am today (April 15). The driver of the lorry, a man in his 60s, was given a ticket and reported for failing to comply with a height restriction.

Shortly afterwards, at 12.35pm, police were made aware that a second lorry had hit the same bridge, and was wedged underneath it.

The road was closed for several hours until the lorry was recovered at 3.20pm.

The driver, a man aged in his 40s, has been reported for driving without due care and attention.

Newport councillor Anthony Gerard said residual traffic in the area was backed up to the Sparrows roundabout and Wendens Ambo, with the closure of Newport Road in Saffron Walden worsening the situation.

He added: “We got the warning signs for the bridge redone - it took about two years and cost about £80,000 - so it hasn't happened in about a year. But you can't legislate for idiotic drivers.”