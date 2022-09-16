News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Care home raises more than £1,000 for air ambulance after resident's fall

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:14 PM September 16, 2022
Residents of Reynolds Court presented East of England Air Ambulance with a cheque for £1,700

Residents of Reynolds Court presented East of England Air Ambulance with a cheque for £1,700 - Credit: Uttlesford District Council

Reynolds Court care home in Newport held an indoor fete to raise money for the East of England Air Ambulance after they came to a resident's rescue.

A resident was treated by the air ambulance service at the home in July, after she fell and broke her leg, and then taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by road ambulance for a few weeks of treatment.

In response, the warden and residents put on the fete recently, with stalls including a tombola, a lucky dip, bash the rat and more. 

One resident set up a stall inviting visitors to guess the number of matchsticks in a model of Tower Bridge which he had constructed himself.

There was also an auction and a barbecue, and the event raised £1,700 in total. An air ambulance volunteer visited to receive the cheque.

A spokesperson for Uttlesford District Council said: "Great fun was had by all and it received an excellent turn out from residents, families and friends."

