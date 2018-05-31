Newport care home tests show no Covid-19 either now or in the past

Staff and residents at The Grange Care Home in Newport have been given a clean bill of health after testing for both viral and antibody infection of Covid-19 show no current or past disease.

The Grange care home in Newport. Photo: Country Court The Grange care home in Newport. Photo: Country Court

Alykhan Kachra, managing director of Country Court, said: “Our care homes have worked extremely hard to protect our residents against the threat of Covid-19.

“I’m pleased to say we have had no cases of coronavirus at all at The Grange throughout the pandemic.

“This is fantastic news and a credit to the hard work and efforts of our staff. We know this does not mean the threat of Covid-19 has ended and we will continue to remain vigilant to its potential dangers, in order to keep our residents safe and well.”

All Country Court homes remain closed to visitors, however they hope to hold socially distanced garden visits if the infection rates in the wider community remain low.

Residents have been experiencing video calls with relatives for the first time, as well as receiving numerous daily phone calls, cards and letters.

Mr Kachra said morale remains high, and residents are enjoying taking part in the group’s annual gardening competition Country Court in Bloom, with numerous projects underway to bring colour to their gardens.

The care home continues to follow rigorous infection control procedures and the group has sufficient PPE supplies to keep everyone well stocked and looked after.