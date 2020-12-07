Christmas message exchange to bring festive cheer

The Grange care home in Newport. Photo: Country Court The Grange Care Home Country Court

A Newport care home is asking people to send their residents some Christmas cheer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anyone can take part in the Christmas Message Exchange by making a Christmas card or recording a video message.

Messages and cards can be sent to The Grange Care Home, Fallow Drive, off Bury Water Lane, Newport, Saffron Walden, CB11 3RP.

Or send a song, music or a festive message via WhatsApp to 07872 542369.

The residents are planning to respond to people who send messages in.

Alykhan Kachra, co-CEO of Country Court said: “It has not been an easy year for older people, especially with not being able to see loved ones as much as they would like.

“This Christmas will not be the same celebration that our residents usually enjoy, but staff are already going above and beyond to make the festive season as special as possible.”

Residents would normally have visits from local schools, nurseries, and community groups in the run up to Christmas with carol concerts, pantomimes and sing-alongs.

Activity teams are helping residents make decorations, wreaths, and cards. Catering teams are planning festive menus and resident choirs are practising their carols.