Newport care home staff to receive care package to help their own families during the coronavirus pandemic
PUBLISHED: 15:28 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 24 April 2020
Country Court
Staff at Country Court’s The Grange Care Home in Newport will receive a ‘Care Package’ with over 20 items including food, drink and basic provisions to help with day to day life during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The packages have been arranged by the Kachra family, owners of the group, after seeing their staff struggle to get provisions.
A team of volunteers from the group’s head office, together with the owners of neighbouring business Elevate fitness studio, are sorting and packing the boxes for their 32 nursing and care homes. They will be delivered for staff to take home and share with their families.
Chairman of Country Court, Abdul Kachra said: “We are a family business and our staff are very much part of our extended family. We wanted to do something to acknowledge all of them for all the hard work, compassion and dedication that they show every day.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.