Flower festival helps raise funds for repairs to church
PUBLISHED: 08:07 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 21 June 2019
Roger King
Newport Flower Festival at St Mary's Church at the weekend raised £698 for the church's decoration fund.
The event was free to enter so the money was raised by donations and the sale of refreshments.
As well as elaborate flower arrangements, there were knitted flowers from the village's knit and natter group and paper flowers made by children who join in the church's messy sessions and other aspects of children's church.
The church, which is 800-years-old is Grade I-listed.
Work has been done on the roof but more is now needed to reset the glass in the nave windows and renew the stonework around the windows. After that the plaster work will need to be painted.
The community event was sponsored by Newport Village Stores, Newport's Amateur Theatrical Society and Newport Local History Group.
Berenice Smith, secretary of the Friends of Newport Church, which organised the event, said: "We are very pleased we had some excellent displays and a good attendance."
It was a one-off event but we might do it again next year."