Advanced search

New homes and new sports facilities to be built after Newport planning appeal is granted

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 September 2020

The plans for Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport, including houses and new sports facilities. Picture: HILL

The plans for Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport, including houses and new sports facilities. Picture: HILL

Hill Group

Work will start this month at Joyce Frankland Academy to rejuvenate facilities, primarily in sport, after a planning appeal was granted.

The Planning Inspectorate has allowed a small strip of land and car park on Bury Water Lane to be used to build 24 homes with access, car and cycle parking, landscaping, drainage and accoustic fencing. The Academy and Anglian Learning Trust sold the land to the Hill Group for £3m.

Interlinked to the homes, the appeal also allows a new multi-use games area to be constructed with floodlights for a range of sports including football and hockey, replacement floodlighting for the existing artificial turf pitch, construction of new fenced courts for tennis and netball, a first floor and side extension to the Wawn sports pavilion, and reconfigured car parking.

Improvements will include an all-weather cricket square, and better changing facilities in the sports centre.

The sports facilities are due to be created over the next 12 months and will be available for residents and community groups to use when not in use by the school.

Work will start with the building of a new car park to the west of the site.

You may also want to watch:

Principal Duncan Roberts said: “With this much-needed investment, the academy intends to regenerate its sporting facilities and make significant improvements to its changing facilities and car parking, including the installation of electric car charging points.

“Our aim is to provide first-class sporting facilities for our pupils which will also serve the local community.”

Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden constituency, said: “It is vital that schools have modern sports facilities to enable them to offer exceptional physical education and extracurricular activities.

“I am pleased Joyce Frankland Academy will benefit from this significant investment as part of a project they have worked extensively on to ensure it benefitted not just their pupils but the wider community.”

Rob Hall, deputy managing director at Hill Group said: “We are delighted to work with Joyce Frankland Academy on this important project.”

Uttlesford District Council planning committee refused permission for the application in November 2018.

The planning inspectorate overturned the decision in March this year, after a site visit in October 2019.

Hill Residential Ltd’s application for costs against UDC for refusing planning permission was rejected.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Thaxted residents celebrates her 103rd birthday

Elsa Clarson of Thaxted. Picture: Anne Sutton

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Saffron Walden Audley Park litter-picking group wants to expand

Residents litter-picking in Audley Park. Photo: Supplied by Martyn Everett.

Elsenham houses approved as planning inspector overrules Uttlesford District Council

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Thaxted residents celebrates her 103rd birthday

Elsa Clarson of Thaxted. Picture: Anne Sutton

Eat Out to Help Out in numbers across the Saffron Walden constituency

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Saffron Hall concert ‘outstanding’ in UK first

Aurora Orchestra at Saffron Hall. Photo: Sara Platt Photography.

Saffron Walden Audley Park litter-picking group wants to expand

Residents litter-picking in Audley Park. Photo: Supplied by Martyn Everett.

Elsenham houses approved as planning inspector overrules Uttlesford District Council

Housing plans in Rush Lane, Elsenham

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

New homes and new sports facilities to be built after Newport planning appeal is granted

The plans for Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport, including houses and new sports facilities. Picture: HILL

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden has been supporting Uttlesford Foodbank and Citizens Advice

Rotary Club of Saffron Walden member Alan Hawkes, the club's community projects lead. Picture: Alan Hawkes

Saffron Walden theatre company shortlisted from 64,000 nominations for LGBTQ work

HyperFusion, the mothership of TIC Box Productions, has been shortlisted for an award for their work challenging prejudice against the LGBTQ community. Photo: Courtesy of Maya Ellis.

Saffron Screen reopens with coronavirus protection measures in place

Saffron Screen has reopened, with coronavirus measures in place. Picture: Celia Bartlett

Fun at Audley End Miniature Railway, as Saffron Walden mayor and deputy mayor visit attraction

Saffron Walden mayor Heather Asker, deputy mayor Richard Porch and his grandchildren. Picture: Audley End Miniature Railway